Chevron says it has won the latest round in an Ecuadorian legal battle

Oil giant Chevron Corp. says it has won a round in the Canadian courts in a complex legal battle with a group of Ecuadorian villagers who are trying to collect on a massive judgement they won in Ecuador's courts.

Chevron issued a news release Friday saying Ontario's superior court has ruled the oil company's Canadian arm isn't a party to the Ecuadorian court decision that awarded the villagers US$9.5-billion for environmental damage.

Some 30,000 villagers went to court in 1993 alleging that Texaco, which is now owned by Chevron, dumped billions of litres of toxic oil-drilling waters into hundreds of open-air pits.

Activists have contended the affected area sees, among other problems, the highest rates of childhood leukemia in the country – 130 per cent more frequent cancer deaths than elsewhere, and 150 per cent higher rates of miscarriages.

Chevron has no assets in the South American country, so the villagers have turned to courts in several other countries in an effort to have the judgment enforced.

Chevron says the Ontario judgement concluded that Chevron Canada is a separate entity.

The company says it's confident any jurisdiction that examines the facts of the case will find the Ecuadorian judgment unenforceable.

Alan Lenczner, the Canadian lawyer representing the villages, said in an email Friday that Chevron's statement was "not complete and inaccurate" but didn't immediately elaborate.