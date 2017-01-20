Man identified by RCMP as registered sex offender charged in assault of girl

COALDALE, Alta. — Mounties say they have laid charges against a registered sex offender after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a home in southern Alberta.

RCMP say the alleged assault occurred Tuesday and an arrest was made Wednesday.

Trevor Pritchard, 32, of Coaldale, has been charged with sexual assault, abduction of a minor, and uttering threats, among other charges.

Alberta Justice confirms Pritchard was convicted of sexual assault in 2010 in Taber, Alta.; in 2009 in Lethbridge, Alta.; and in 2004 at an undisclosed court in Alberta.

He was released in November 2013 after finishing a 44-month sentence for the sexual assault of two 13-year old girls, with police issuing a warning that he was considered a high risk to reoffend.

That warning was reissued in 2014 after he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaching conditions of his release.