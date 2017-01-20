Montrealers march and burn U.S flag in protest of Trump's inauguration

MONTREAL — Protesters in Montreal burned an American flag and an effigy of Donald Trump today in the first of several planned demonstrations against the new U.S. president.

About 200 people waved signs and shouted anti-Trump slogans as they marched downtown.

They then set fire to the items outside the offices of the U.S. Consulate.

Another rally is set for Montreal this evening, and the consulate posted a message on its website on Thursday warning American citizens to avoid the protests.