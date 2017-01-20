North American markets start the day higher Trump inauguration proceeds

TORONTO — North American stock index were higher, with the TSX enjoying a triple-digit gain as inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump proceeded in Washington, D.C.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 159.85 points at 15,569.66 after roughly two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 100.92 points to 19,833.32, while the S&P 500 was up 10.27 points at 2,273.96 and the Nasdaq composite added 19.85 points at 5,559.93.

The loonie was down 0.14 of a cent at 74.97 cents US.

In commodities, the March crude contract was at US$53.43, up $1.31, while the February contract was at US$52.67, up $1.30, on lighter volume.

February natural gas contracts lost six cents at US$3.31 per mmBtu. The February gold contract rose 80 cents to US$1,202.30 an ounce and March copper contracts gained two cents at US$2.63 a pound.