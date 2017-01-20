Police say human remains found at scene of house fire in Erin

ERIN, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating after human remains were found at the scene of a house fire in Erin, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say the blaze broke out on Wednesday (on Eighth Line near side Road 17).

They say the fire completely destroyed a home and said unidentified human remains were found at the scene.

They say the remains have been sent for further analysis and have not provided details on any residents of the home.