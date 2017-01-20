RCMP say man and woman killed in head-on collision in Prince Edward Island

CENTRAL BEDEQUE, P.E.I. — Two people are dead after a head on collision in Prince Edward Island.

RCMP say the crash occurred Thursday on Route 1A in Central Bedeque.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims are identified as a 44-year-old woman from New Haven, P.E.I., and a 53-year-old man from Hampton, P.E.I.

A female passenger who was in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital, but was later released.