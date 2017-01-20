Six stories in the news today, Jan. 20

Six stories in the news for Friday, Jan. 20

———

DONALD TRUMP SET TO MOVE INTO OVAL OFFICE

Donald Trump takes the oath of office today to become the 45th President of the United States. His adviser, Kellyanne Conway, says Trump will present himself as a "man of action who wants to unify the country" in his inaugural address. She says Trump's speech will be short because he's a man of action, not words.

———

TORY LEADERSHIP CONTENDERS DEBATE IN WINNIPEG

Many of those in the race to become the next leader of the federal Conservative Party took part in a debate in Winnipeg last night, but some candidates were no-shows. Organizers said Chris Alexander, Kellie Leitch and Erin O’Toole were absent due to scheduling conflicts. Race newcomer Kevin O'Leary was also a no-show.

———

AUTOMAKERS CONCERNED ABOUT TRUMP, SAYS MINISTER

Canada's economic development minister says automakers on both sides of the border fear the potential negative effects of a Donald Trump presidency. Navdeep Bains says he's been having nervous conversations with automakers, both at the recent auto show in Detroit and during his current visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

———

B.C. HEALTH MINISTER WANTS TO RAISE SMOKING AGE TO 21

British Columbia's health minister says he wants to see the province raise the legal smoking age to 21. Terry Lake said he's an ardent anti-smoker and believes the longer people are legally prevented from buying tobacco products, the better the odds are that they won't pick up the habit. The legal age in Canada to buy tobacco products is 18 or 19, depending on the province or territory.

———

JURY NOW DELIBERATING IN TAMIL MIGRANT CASE

The fate of four men accused of using a derelict cargo ship to smuggle hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada is now in the hands of a Vancouver jury. Two Canadians and two Sri Lankans have pleaded not guilty to organizing or assisting the 2010 voyage of MV Sun Sea. The vessel left Thailand in July and arrived in B.C. waters five weeks later, carrying 492 Sri Lankan Tamils intent on claiming refugee status.

———

COMPLAINT FILED OVER TREATMENT OF DOG ON FILM SET

A Toronto-based animal law organization has filed animal cruelty complaints over the treatment of a German shepherd on the set of the film "A Dog's Purpose." Animal Justice says footage apparently shot near Winnipeg in November 2015 shows the filmmakers forcing the dog into turbulent water. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called for a boycott of the movie, which stars Dennis Quaid and is set to be released later this month.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the retail trade figures for November and consumer price index for December.

— Big-city mayors meet in Ottawa to discuss affordable housing solutions.

— Health Minister Jane Philpott will meet in Halifax with Nova Scotia counterpart Leo Glavine to discuss mental health and home care.