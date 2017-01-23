B.C. man accused of fraud, money laundering, to have trial in Alberta in December

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A trial date has been set for a British Columbia man facing charges of money laundering and fraud in southern Alberta.

Lethbridge police allege that between September 2009 and March 2014, a man working as a mortgage associate used his position to approach a number of acquaintances for money.

The man allegedly said he would use the money for "bridge financing" for his real-estate clients and promised a high rate of return.

Police say he got $1.2-million from nine people and then deposited it into his bank account for personal gain.

Bryan Wilfred Clemens, 50, was charged in December 2015.

The lawyer appearing for Clemens says they've elected trial by judge alone in Court of Queen's Bench and the trial is set to begin on Dec. 4.