Montreal-area pit bull to be euthanized after attack on young boy

MONTREAL — A dog described by its owner as a pit bull is to be euthanized after attacking a seven-year-old boy.

Honorine Youmbissi, a spokeswoman for the borough of Verdun, says the child needed stitches to his face after Sunday's attack.

She says the animal is being held at a local SPCA and will be euthanized at the request of its owner.

Youmbissi couldn't confirm the breed of the dog but says the owner claims it's a pit bull.

Montreal recently passed a bylaw banning new pit bulls on city territory.