Montreal-area pit bull to be euthanized after attack on young boy
MONTREAL — A dog described by its owner as a pit bull is to be euthanized after attacking a seven-year-old boy.
Honorine Youmbissi, a spokeswoman for the borough of Verdun, says the child needed stitches to his face after Sunday's attack.
She says the animal is being held at a local SPCA and will be euthanized at the request of its owner.
Youmbissi couldn't confirm the breed of the dog but says the owner claims it's a pit bull.
Montreal recently passed a bylaw banning new pit bulls on city territory.
It successfully appealed a lower court ruling that had suspended portions of the bylaw pertaining to the dogs.