Pipeline breach southeast of Regina leaks 200,000 litres of crude oil

STOUGHTON, Sask. — A pipeline has leaked about 200,000 litres of crude oil onto agricultural land in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Government spokeswoman Kathy Young says the spill site 10 kilometres north of Stoughton is in a low-lying area with a frozen slough.

She says about 170,000 litres of the spill have been recovered and the oil has not entered any creeks or streams.

Young says environmental consultants are at the site and say air quality and wildlife have not been affected.

She says the Environment Ministry was informed on Friday night when the spill was detected. Ocean Man First Nation, along with Environment and Climate Change Canada, were also informed.

Pipeline owner Tundra Energy Marketing is handling the cleanup.

"The actual source of the leak will not be known until the site is excavated and the breach location is confirmed," Young said in an email sent to the media.

"Cleanup work began Saturday and included the removal of surface oil with vacuum trucks and efforts to identify the source of the rupture. Further assessment and cleanup, including excavation work, will follow until the site is appropriately restored."

Excavation of the affected line is to take place Wednesday, Young said.

The Economy Ministry's petroleum and natural gas division plans to investigate the cause of the spill and will oversee cleanup and pipeline repairs.

Last July, a leak in a Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) pipeline near Maidstone, Sask., jeopardized the drinking water of thousands of people. About 225,000 litres of oil was spilled and about 40 per cent made it into the North Saskatchewan River.

The cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort were forced to shut their intakes from the river and find other water sources for almost two months.

Husky's report into the spill said shifting ground was to blame for the pipeline burst.