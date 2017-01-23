Police officer who shot Newfoundland man to resume testimony at inquiry

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The police officer who says a Newfoundland man aimed a rifle at him before he shot him three times in self-defence is to continue testifying today at a public inquiry into the killing.

Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has told the inquiry in St. John's he opened fire on 59-year-old Don Dunphy on Easter Sunday 2015.

Smyth had gone alone and unannounced to Dunphy's house in Mitchell's Brook on St. Mary's Bay to check out Twitter comments flagged by staff of then-premier Paul Davis.

A loaded rifle was found at Dunphy's feet but had not been fired.

Smyth says Dunphy invited him in but the conversation suddenly got heated just before Dunphy reached beside his recliner and aimed the rifle at him.

He denied planting the gun after Dunphy's daughter told the inquiry her father was never a violent man and that she does not believe Smyth's account.