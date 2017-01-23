Quebec judge authorizes taxi industry-led class action against Uber

MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court justice is authorizing a class-action lawsuit launched by taxi companies and drivers against ride-hailing company Uber.

Marc-Antoine Cloutier, a lawyer for the taxi industry, says drivers and taxi companies are looking to recoup the money they say the've lost since Uber entered the Quebec market in 2014.

He says the lawsuit covers all taxi companies and drivers working in Montreal, its south and north shore, and in the Quebec City area.

The Quebec government recently signed a pilot project with Uber allowing the U.S.-based firm to operate in the province under strict conditions.

Taxi companies previously tried to stop the pilot project by legal means but a judge ruled in September there were no compelling reasons to prevent Uber from proceeding.