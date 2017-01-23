Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gained 0.2 per cent in November

OTTAWA — Wholesale sales gained 0.2 per cent in November to total $56.9 billion.

Statistics Canada says it was the second consecutive monthly increase.

However, economists had expected a gain of 0.5 per cent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales rose in four of the seven subsectors in November as the miscellaneous subsector posted the largest gain in dollar terms. The subsector gained 7.2 per cent to $7.4 billion.

Sales in the motor vehicle and parts subsector fell 5.8 per cent to $10.5 billion, the second decrease in eight months.