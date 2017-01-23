Suspect arrested after traffic spat triggers shot in Alberta parking lot

RED DEER, Alta. — A number of firearms-related charges have been laid after a shot was fired in a central Alberta parking lot over a traffic argument.

The shooting happened early one morning last July outside a Red Deer convenience store, where a truck driver tried to confront the driver of a car.

RCMP say a man at the wheel of the car allegedly pointed a handgun at the first vehicle and shot at it as it was leaving the area, but no one was hurt.

The car driver then left, but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say a suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon and remains in custody, pending a Thursday court appearance in Red Deer.