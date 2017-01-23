Three stories in the news today, Jan. 23
TRUDEAU CABINET TO MEET WITH KEY MEMBER OF TEAM TRUMP:
The new man in the White House will be top of mind as Justin Trudeau and his cabinet huddle in Calgary for the next three days. The prime minister enjoyed a largely simpatico relationship with former U.S. president Barack Obama. But the election of President Donald Trump could force a reboot of relations with Washington. Trudeau's team will meet in Calgary with a team Trump insider to hear more about the president's "America First" stance and the possible economic ramifications for Canada.
PUBLIC INQUIRY CONTINUES TODAY INTO NL POLICE SHOOTING:
A police officer continues to testify today at a public inquiry into the shooting of a man in Newfoundland and Labrador. Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has told the inquiry in St. John's that he opened fire on Don Dunphy after the 59-year-old pointed a rifle at him. Smyth had gone alone and unannounced to Dunphy's house to check out Twitter comments flagged by staff of then-premier Paul Davis.
JUDGE EXPECTED TO HAND DOWN VERDICT TODAY IN LOVETT TRIAL:
An Alberta judge is expected to hand down a verdict today in the trial of a woman who treated her son with holistic remedies including dandelion tea and oregano oil before he died of a strep infection. Tamara Lovett, 48, is accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death. Her seven-year-old son Ryan died in March 2013 after getting an infection that kept him bedridden for 10 days.
