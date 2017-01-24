2 bodies exhumed in investigation into former Ontario nurse charged with murder

LONDON, Ont. — Police have exhumed two bodies as part of an ongoing murder investigation into the deaths of eight Ontario seniors who were allegedly killed by a former nurse.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough says the bodies of Arpad Horvath and Helen Matheson were removed from graves with the blessings of their families.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, along with first-degree murder in six other deaths.

Wettlaufer also faces four recently laid charges of attempted murder and two charges of aggravated assault.

Bough says Horvath's body was removed from a London, Ont., grave and Matheson's body was exhumed from a grave near Woodstock, Ont. Horvath died in 2014 and Matheson died in 2011.