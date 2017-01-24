Bald eagle escapes after hole cut in enclosure at Ontario zoo

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — An Ontario zoo says someone broke in and cut a large hole in a fence that allowed a bald eagle to escape.

Chippewa Wildlife Park acting manager Gordon John says he is worried for the health of the eagle because it has never flown great distances as it has been in captivity its entire life.

He believes someone snuck into the park in Thunder Bay, Ont., sometime last Thursday, smashed the lock off the door to the enclosure where two eagles live and cut a three-metre flap in the fence.

John says the remaining eagle has been crying out for its missing mate.

He says the zoo has put out food just outside the cage with the hopes of luring it back.