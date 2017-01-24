CBC-TV drama 'This Life' ending after two seasons
TORONTO — It's the end of the line for "This Life."
A posting on the show's official Facebook page says the CBC-TV drama will not be returning for a third season.
CBC confirmed the news in an email.
The Montreal-set family saga starred Torri Higginson as Natalie Lawson, a single mother in her early 40s coping with the news that her cancer has returned.
"This Life" followed Natalie as she navigated motherhood with her teenage kids and dealt with the return of her ex-husband.