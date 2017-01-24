Federal Court rules on professor's challenge of Saudi Arabian arms deal

OTTAWA — The Federal Court is to rule today on a challenge by a Quebec professor to block the federal government's $15-billion sale of light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia.

University of Montreal law professor Daniel Turp, a former Bloc Quebecois MP, is questioning the deal, saying Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record should give the court the ability to block the sale.

The previous Conservative government negotiated the deal and the current Liberal government has decided to honour it, sparking criticism from human rights groups.

The government defends its decision, but says it has concerns about Saudi Arabia's mistreatment of women and its intolerance of dissent, among other things.

The government says it has no evidence that the Saudi government will use the military hardware to crack down on its own population.