First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly

Cash Dividend

ALPENA, Mich., Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal of Northern

Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FFNM) today announced that at its

January 24, 2017 meeting the Board of Directors approved the

declaration of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per

common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 24, 2017,

to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3,

2017.

"We are pleased to announce the continuance of our payment of a

quarterly dividend to our shareholders. This dividend declaration

represents our fourteenth consecutive payment of a cash dividend to

our shareholders," said Michael W. Mahler, Chief Executive Officer of

the Company. "We believe that a sustained cash dividend payment

embodies our commitment to our shareholders with a continued emphasis

on enhancing value for our investors."

About First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is the holding

company for First Federal of Northern Michigan (the "Bank"). The Bank

is a full-service, community-oriented savings bank that provides

financial services to individuals, families and businesses from eight

full-service facilities located in Alpena, Cheboygan, Emmet, Iosco,

Otsego, Montmorency and Oscoda Counties, Michigan. To learn more about

the Bank, visit www.first-federal.com or call (800) 498-0013.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such

as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives,

expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may

be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "subject,"

"believe," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would." These statements

are subject to change based on various important factors (some of

which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual

results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place

undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect

management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are

given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in

interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, the

ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth,

and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The

foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

