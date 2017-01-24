Four stories in the news today, Jan. 24

Four stories in the news for Tuesday, Jan. 24

TRUMP-CENTRED CABINET RETREAT ENTERS DAY 2

The abrupt turnaround in Canada-U.S. relations is dominating discussions as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet hold a retreat in Calgary. Today, the final day of the retreat, is also expected to feature a panel discussion with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin and representatives from local community organizations, followed by a town hall later at the University of Calgary.

LAWYER CONTINUES CROSS-EXAMINATION OF OFFICER IN DUMPHY INQUIRY

The lawyer representing Don Dunphy's daughter will continue his cross-examination today of Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. The inquiry is looking into why Smyth opened fire and ultimately killed 59-year-old Dunphy inside his home Easter Sunday 2015.

MISSING B.C. GIRL FOUND IN WASHINGTON STATE

A Vancouver-area mother and her nine-year-old daughter who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Washington state have been found. Bellingham police have tweeted that a female suspect is in custody, and that the girl is safe and in protective custody.

ONE-HANDED MARKSMAN RISES IN SHOOTING WORLD

Graeme Foote, who was born without most of his right hand, is a rising talent in precision-rifle shooting. The 39-year-old Surrey, B.C., native took up the sport competitively only three years ago and other shooters say he has already overtaken many marksmen with far longer track records and double the digits. He has won B-C's provincial service-rifle championship 17 times and a national championship three times.