Man charged with assaulting police officer during arrest at Lethbridge casino

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 32-year-old man with assaulting a peace officer during an incident at a casino in the city.

Police say they were called to a disturbance at the casino on the weekend where a man became angry at an employee and refused to leave the building.

As he was being taken into custody on a charge of trespassing, he is alleged to have struck an officer, forcing her backwards and causing her head to hit the floor.

He is also alleged to have resisted a second officer, who was assisted by a security guard and an off-duty officer who stepped in to help.

The injured officer was transported to hospital for treatment of a head injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hendrik Vanessen, 32, of Coalhurst, Alta., is charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.