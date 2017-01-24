Photos: Montreal transforms into slippery winter wonderland

After a night of freezing rain and a snowstorm, the city of Montreal was left with a layer of crystal clear ice, covering everything from sidewalks and cars, to windows.

The slippery conditions may make for a painful commute for those who have business on the go in the City of Saints, as we can see from this bumper car situation the last time Montreal had a snow storm. It often feels like a 'downhill battle' for Montrealers when faced with the harsh weather.

