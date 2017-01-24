Police say 2 men linked to 5 armed robberies in central Alberta; asking for info

RED DEER, Alta. — Mounties say five armed robberies over the last month in central Alberta are likely linked.

The first was on Dec. 22 when two men armed with a gun and black hunting knife robbed a bar in Bentley, then fled in a dark-coloured newer Dodge, possibly a Durango.

On Dec. 28, two men wielding a shotgun and a screwdriver robbed a bar in Red Deer and left in a metallic brown Toyota Sienna that was driven by a third suspect.

On Dec. 31, two disguised males robbed the Sundre Motor Inn, in Sundre, again one was armed with a shotgun, then fled in a stolen blue/grey Chevrolet Trail Blaze.

This month, two men robbed a hotel in Ponoka on Jan. 7 and then on Jan. 15, two men robbed a hotel in Rimbey.

In all cases, the men are described as white, one about five feet six to five feet eight inches tall, while the other is about six feet tall.