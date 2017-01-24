Quebec motorist charged in death of pregnant woman
QUEBEC — A Quebec man is facing three charges in the death of a pregnant woman who was struck by a vehicle at a pedestrian crossing last summer.
Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche was charged in Quebec City today with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
One of those charges relates to Marie-Pier Gagne's daughter, who was born the same day and survived.
The other charge is in connection with a woman who was in her car when Falardeau-Laroche's vehicle allegedly struck it after knocking down Gagne, 27.
Falardeau-Laroche's lawyer says his client is epileptic.
The accused, 22, was released on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court April 24.
