Replacement names proposed for sites with the name 'Negro' near Saint John, N.B.

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Name changes are being proposed for two places near Saint John, N.B., that contain the anachronistic word Negro.

Researcher Ralph Thomas, who is working with the New Brunswick Black History Society and the province to identify areas for potential name changes, says alternatives are being proposed for Negro Point Breakwater in west Saint John and for Negro Head in Lorneville.

Thomas says the main reason for the change is that some people refer to the areas by the more derogatory N-word.

He says under the proposal, Negro Point would become Hodges Point, to honour a prominent black loyalist family, and Negro Head would become Lorneville Head.

Thomas says both the city of Saint John and the community of Lorneville are on board with the change, which has to be approved by the province.