Suspicious odour lead to discovery of Saskatchewan oil pipeline leak: chief

STOUGHTON, Sask. — The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation says a band member detected the smell of crude oil days before a significant pipeline leak was discovered southeast of Regina.

Chief Connie Big Eagle of the Ocean Man First Nation says the band member, who had worked in the oil industry, became suspicious about the odour and went looking for the source.

Big Eagle says the man tracked it down and reported it to officials last Friday.

Officials have said about 200,000 litres of oil spilled onto agricultural land, which is part of the First Nation, about 10 kilometres north of Stoughton.

About 170,000 litres have been recovered in a cleanup being handled by Calgary-based Tundra Energy Marketing.