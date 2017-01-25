A few quick facts about the benefits, provisions of the Canada Pension Plan

OTTAWA — A series of internal government evaluations shows many Canadians know very little about the Canada Pension Plan. Here are some facts about the public pension scheme that you should know:

— To qualify for CPP, you must have worked, made one valid contribution to the program — usually in the form of premiums deducted from wages — and be at least 60 years old. The federal government has social security agreements with many countries that allow people to qualify for benefits here if they contributed to another country's social security program.

— There are three major types of CPP benefits:

1. The retirement pension is currently designed to replace one-quarter of the earnings on which a person's contributions were based. That changes starting in 2019, when the income replacement rate begins increasing towards one-third of earnings, but the full effect of the change in benefits and contributions won't be felt for another 40 years.

2. Disability benefits are paid to people who are disabled and cannot work at any job on a regular basis. Children under 25 of recipients are eligible for a monthly benefit.

3. Survivor benefits are paid to a surviving spouse, estate, or dependent children. People receiving survivor and retirement benefits get them blended into one payment that's usually lower than the combined value. Children under 25 of the deceased are also eligible for a monthly benefit.

— A maximum $2,500 death benefit can be made to an estate, surviving spouse or next-of-kin.

— The value of the retirement benefit changes depending on when you take it: The benefit amount is adjusted downward for each month you took the benefit before age 65. There is an opposite effect if you wait take the benefit after age 65.

— The program has several provisions designed to compensate for periods when someone wasn't earning much or anything at all. As a result, retirees receive higher benefits than if those years were used to calculate how much they are owed:

1. The general drop-out provision allows retirees to exclude a period of about seven years where they had low earnings.

2. The child-rearing provision allows a retiree to exempt up to seven years that they were at home as the primary caregiver to a child under the age of seven.

— Couples can voluntarily share their CPP retirement pension. Alternatively, separated or divorced couples can equally divide their CPP contributions, even if they remarried.