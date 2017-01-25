Car stolen in Newfoundland and returned to scene of crime a day later
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland are scratching their heads after a pizza delivery man's car was stolen from a St. John's street — and returned to the scene of the crime a day later.
Const. Geoff Higdon says the man was delivering a pizza to a home on Springdale Street early Saturday but when he came back outside, he saw his car driving away.
Just over a day later, the Saturn was back parked on the street it was stolen from — and it was reportedly returned with a full tank of gas.
Higdon says the culprits also left behind a losing lottery ticket.
He says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has seized the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.