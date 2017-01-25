Indigenous people keeping close eye on President Trump: AFN national chief

OTTAWA — The head of the Assembly of First Nations says indigenous people in Canada are keeping a close, careful eye on U.S. President Donald Trump and how his decisions could impact trade, the environment and the economy.

The newly minted president has signed executive orders on two highly contentious pipeline projects: the cross-border Keystone XL and the Dakota Access line, which triggered months of protests in North Dakota last year.

Perry Bellegarde, the AFN's national chief, says Dakota Access could threaten the neighbouring Standing Rock Sioux's drinking water supply.

Last year, the organization supported efforts to identify alternate routes for the line and provided support for the protests.

Bellegarde says indigenous people have a right to free, prior and informed consent, meaning they must be involved in such projects from the outset, rather than treated as an afterthought.