Mystery donor sends mental health money to northern Ontario reserve

OTTAWA — A mystery donor has stepped in to provide about $380,000 for mental health programming in a fly-in First Nation community struggling with youth suicides.

The community of Wapekeka, about 600 kilometres due north of Thunder Bay, garnered headlines this month following the deaths of 12-year-olds Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Wapekeka First Nation Chief Brenna Sainnawap say a charitable donor, who wants to remain anonymous, was moved by the community's story.

In July, the community sent a request to Health Canada for about $376,000 for mental health supports amid fears of a local suicide pact among young girls, but the money never flowed.

Fiddler met last week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as a reserve spokesperson and Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon.