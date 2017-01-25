Mystery donor sends mental health money to northern Ontario reserve
OTTAWA — A mystery donor has stepped in to provide about $380,000 for mental health programming in a fly-in First Nation community struggling with youth suicides.
The community of Wapekeka, about 600 kilometres due north of Thunder Bay, garnered headlines this month following the deaths of 12-year-olds Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Wapekeka First Nation Chief Brenna Sainnawap say a charitable donor, who wants to remain anonymous, was moved by the community's story.
In July, the community sent a request to Health Canada for about $376,000 for mental health supports amid fears of a local suicide pact among young girls, but the money never flowed.
Fiddler met last week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as a reserve spokesperson and Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon.
Health Canada says funding had been identified to assist the community and that the department is working with First Nations and provincial partners to support Wapekeka.