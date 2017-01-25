OPP officer faces three charges after investigation

KENORA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say one of their officers has been charged with three criminal offences after an investigation that began this week.

The OPP say the alleged offences in the case occurred on Jan. 18, when the officer was off duty.

They say their investigation began on Monday.

Const. Steve Tetreault, a 28-year member of the OPP who is currently assigned to a detachment in Kenora, Ont., was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say Tetreault is charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breach of recognizance.