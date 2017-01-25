Quebec politician Pierre Paradis suffers concussion after falling off horse

Quebec Agriculture Minister Pierre Paradis is stepping away from his cabinet duties temporarily after falling off a horse and suffering a concussion.

He will be replaced by Transport Minister Laurent Lessard.

A spokeswoman for Paradis says the accident occurred earlier this week.

Laurence Lemieux described the concussion as mild and said he suffered no fracture.

She did not know how long Paradis will be absent but said he is expected to see his doctor again on Friday.