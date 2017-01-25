Saskatchewan businesses, farmers criticize carbon tax in letter to Trudeau

REGINA — Saskatchewan businesses, farmers and rural politicians have sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticizing his proposed carbon levy.

In a letter dated last week, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and 11 other groups say they support efforts to address climate change.

But they say plans to charge $10 per tonne of carbon starting in 2018 — increasing to $50 by 2022 — will hurt the provincial economy.

The letter's signatories echo concerns from Premier Brad Wall that the federal government has not properly examined how the levy will affect various industries.

The groups, ranging from chambers of commerce to the heavy construction association, say the levy will cost producers and businesses in competitiveness and income.