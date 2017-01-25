Three dead in Nunavut after snow machine crashes through ice near Whale Cove

WHALE COVE, Nunavut — Three men have drowned after a large snow machine crashed through sea ice in Nunavut.

Mounties say it happened on Saturday near Whale Cove, on the western shore of Hudson Bay, while the men were making a cargo run from Rankin Inlet to Arviat.

One of the four men in the Bombardier snow machine survived and was able to get to Whale Cove on a snowmobile they were transporting when they fell through.

Police and other volunteers found Patrick Kaludjak, who was 55, dead and started searching for the other two men.

On Tuesday, an underwater recovery team found the body of 33-year-old Billy Kaludjuk.

RCMP say James Macpah Kaludjak, who is 42, has not been located and he is presumed dead.

The recovery operation has been called off and the families have been notified.

"The Whale Cove RCMP would like to recognize and thank the local volunteers from Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet who assisted throughout this event," RCMP said in a news release.