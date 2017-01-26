Alberta PC leadership candidate floats plan to work with Wildrose to defeat NDP

EDMONTON — A candidate for the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership is proposing some sort of a coalition with the Wildrose party to defeat the NDP in the next provincial election.

Richard Starke says both parties should retain their separate organizations and leaders but work together to avoid splitting the conservative vote in 2019.

Starke says his idea is better than leadership candidate Jason Kenney's plan to merge the two parties under a new name.

In the past, Starke has said Kenney's plan would create a "Frankenparty" that would lead to a second term for the NDP and has called on PC members to focus on rebuilding the party after its defeat in the 2015 election.

Delegates will vote for a new Progressive Conservative leader at a meeting in Calgary on March 18.