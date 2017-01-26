By the numbers: Canada's federally organized homeless 'point-in-time' count

OTTAWA — The findings from the first federally organized point-in-time count of homeless people were released Thursday, revealing the depth of poverty in almost three dozen Canadian cities.

The count, a homeless census of sorts, identifies and gathers demographic information about everyone in a city who is experiencing homelessness in one 24-hour period. Some of the report's key findings, by the numbers:

32: Cities that took part in the count;

28: Participating cities that had never conducted a point-in-time count before;

0: Cities in Quebec, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut and Northwest Territories that took part;

5,954: People identified in "core" populations (shelters, transitional facilities or on the street);

5,373: Homeless people counted during a separate point-in-time survey in seven Alberta cities;

5,253: People enumerated in Toronto's point-in-time count in April 2013;

24: Percentage of people counted in the federal count in "unsheltered" locations (on the street, in parks or abandoned buildings);

47: Percentage of people counted in shelters;

56.7: Percentage of "chronically homeless" people (having spent more than six months homeless at the time of the federal count);

7: Percentage of homeless youth aged 16 to 20 who said they were abused by a parent or guardian;

86: Percentage of homeless families that comprised single parents with dependent children under age 17;

37: Per cent of respondents who identified as indigenous;

4: The percentage of the general Canadian population who identify as indigenous;

5: Percentage of respondents in the point-in-time count who said they were military veterans, twice the proportion of ex-soldiers in the general population;