Court upholds B.C. election law on advertising sponsorship

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a British Columbia law that forces people to register before sponsoring political advertising during a provincial election — even if little or no money is spent.

Section 239 of the province's Election Act requires third-party sponsors of election advertising during a campaign period to register their name, telephone number and address with B.C.'s chief electoral officer.

The B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association challenged the provision, alleging it breached the charter right to freedom of expression.

It said the provision would cover even the display of a home-made sign in a window or a bumper sticker on a car.

The association therefore said there should be an exception for those spending less than $500 on election advertising.

However, in its ruling today the Supreme Court says the provision does not cover personal expression such as posting a sign or wearing a T-shirt with a political slogan.