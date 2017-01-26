Judge to rule in fraud case involving ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum

MONTREAL — A judge will rule today on whether ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum is guilty of 14 corruption-related charges.

Applebaum has pleaded not guilty to the charges, including fraud against the government and breach of trust.

His lawyer told the trial last November that the Crown's evidence was weak and depended on witnesses who testified against Applebaum to save their own skin.

The Crown alleged Applebaum accepted cash through a former aide in return for favours given to local real-estate developers and engineering firms.

The charges stem from crimes alleged to have occurred in two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when he was mayor of Montreal's largest borough.