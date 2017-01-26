MP who brought forward Wynn's Law disappointed PM is 'in the dark' about bill

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — An MP who is championing a bill named after an Alberta RCMP officer killed on the job says it's "inexcusable" that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had no idea about the proposed law.

Trudeau was asked at a town hall in Saskatoon on Wednesday night why his government declined to pass Wynn's law, a bill named after St. Albert RCMP David Wynn, who was shot by a career criminal who was out on bail.

Conservative Michael Cooper's private member's bill would require the Crown to disclose an accused's criminal history at a bail hearing to give courts more information on which to base a decision.

The bill passed the Senate by a wide margin with the support of Liberal and Conservative senators, but was shut down by federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Trudeau admitted he wasn't familiar with the bill, but promised to ask Wilson-Raybould to explain to Canadians why she made the decision.

Cooper says if Trudeau was unaware of the bill likely vetted by his own cabinet, that raises questions about what other decisions the prime minister is "in the dark about."

“Bill S-217 has been before Parliament for a year and has been widely debated," Cooper said Thursday in a news release.

"The prime minister’s ignorance about an important public safety bill to close a Criminal Code loophole that cost Const. David Wynn his life is inexcusable. Now that the prime minister is finally aware of Wynn’s Law, it’s time for this government to stop playing politics with public safety and pass Wynn’s Law.”