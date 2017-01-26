Saskatoon library refuses to let Conservative leadership candidate hold meeting

OTTAWA — A public library has told a Conservative leadership candidate he can't use their facility to host a meet-and-greet with pro-life supporters.

Brad Trost was supposed to hold a day-long meeting at a branch of the Saskatoon public library this Saturday on themes that included "respect for life," gun ownership and economic policies.

But the library has now cancelled the booking, saying they don't have the resources to deal with planned protests at the event.

The space was booked in December by a campaign volunteer who didn't disclose the potential topics, or that it would be a leadership-related event.

Trost says the meeting wasn't originally planned as a campaign event and was being organized by pro-life groups, but the plans changed over time.