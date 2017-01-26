Storm knocks out power, closes schools in parts of Atlantic Canada

FREDERICTON — More than 80,000 customers were still without power in many parts of New Brunswick this morning after a blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the Maritimes.

New Brunswick Power said at the height of the storm, more than 130,000 customers were affected Wednesday.

The utility says 60 per cent of customers in Moncton and Sussex should have power restored by tonight, while other communities like Tracadie and Miramichi should have power back by around the same time.

The freezing rain pelted much of northern New Brunswick, closing schools today throughout the province.

The storm has also moved into P.E.I. and Newfoundland, bringing freezing rain from west to east through the night.

In Newfoundland, power outages were being reported in the St. John's and St. Thomas Line areas, while roads were clogged with slush and water buildup.