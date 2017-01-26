The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, Jan. 26

___

TRANSCANADA MAKES NEW KEYSTONE XL APPLICATION: TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP) has submitted a new presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for approval of the Keystone XL pipeline. The project would move oil 1,900 kilometres from Alberta to Steele City, Neb., where it would connect with other lines leading to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The application comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order earlier this week to help expedite the project. Trump directed the State Department and other agencies to make a decision within 60 days of a final application and declared that a 2014 environmental study satisfies required reviews under environmental and endangered species laws.

___

WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP WANTS IMPORT TAX TO PAY FOR WALL: U.S. President Donald Trump wants to pay for his proposed southern border wall by slapping a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wants to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package. Spicer spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump flew back from a Republican retreat in Philadelphia. He says that taxing imports from Mexico would generate $10 billion a year and "easily pay for the wall." Spicer says discussions are continuing with lawmakers to make sure the plan is "done right." But he says it "clearly provides funding" for the wall.

___

REPORT RECOMMENDS MEASURES TO HELP CANADIAN MEDIA: Taxing Google and Facebook, reining in the CBC and spending $100 million in taxpayer dollars to foster healthy journalism would help a struggling media sector ferret out "fake news" and ensure the continued health of Canada's democracy, a major new report released Thursday concludes.The 100-page Public Policy Forum report, authored by veteran journalist Ed Greenspon, also calls for a sales tax on foreign companies selling digital subscriptions in Canada and other tax measures that would provide a "Future of Journalism and Democracy" fund with $300 to $400 million a year, designed to support local and indigenous news, along with research on the role of news in society. The report's recommendations include creating a new "local" mandate for The Canadian Press that would operate under a separate, not-for-profit entity and requiring the CBC to share for free the right to publish its news content with other organizations.

___

SUPREME COURT BACKS B.C. ELECTION LAW: The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected a challenge of a B.C. election law that forces people to register before sponsoring political advertising during a provincial election, even when little or no money is spent. The B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association challenged the provision, saying it amounted to a ban on unregistered advertising that violated the Charter. The association argued before the High Court that the Election Act provision would cover even the display of a home-made sign in a window or a car bumper sticker. But the Supreme Court agreed with the B.C. government that someone who merely put up a hand-drawn poster would not have to register under the Election Act provision.

___

LIBRARY NIXES CONTROVERSIAL MEETING: Saskatoon's public library has rejected a Conservative leadership candidate's plan to host a meet and greet with anti-abortion supporters. Brad Trost was supposed to meet this Saturday on themes that included "respect for life," gun ownership and economic policies. But the library has now cancelled the booking. Trost says the meeting wasn't originally planned as a campaign event and was being organized by pro-life groups, but the plans changed. Trost says he was kicked out because of the topic, but the library insists it's because it didn't think it could handle planned protests at the event.

___

REPORT ILLUSTRATES EXTENT OF HOMELESS PROBLEM: A federal government report is calling for more targeted support for homeless people. The report looked at 32 cities last year and found nearly 6,000 people living in shelters, on the street or in transitional facilities. It found that indigenous people are over-represented in the homeless population, and veterans are more likely to experience homelessness for longer stretches of time.

___

APPLEBAUM FOUND GUILTY OF CORRUPTION: A former Montreal mayor has been found guilty of eight corruption related charges. Michael Applebaum had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included fraud against the government and breach of trust. The Crown alleged Applebaum accepted cash through a former aide in return for favours given to local real-estate developers and engineering firms.

___

MAN FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST TORONTO POLICE: A man is taking on Toronto police saying they threatened to confiscate his cellphone if he didn't stop recording officers making an arrest. Waseem Khan said he saw a police officer kick a man in the head and decided to get out of the car and record the incident. Khan said he thought "this guy is going to die and no one is going to know and there's not going to be any evidence." The video includes an officer saying "if you're a witness, then we're going to be seizing your cellphone."

___