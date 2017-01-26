Windsor, Ont., man sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing

WINDSOR, Ont. — A Windsor, Ont., man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a bloody stabbing in the city.

Twenty-six-year old Colin Chrisjohn pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of 32-year-old Amir Hayat Malik (meh-lick) after the two got into a fight.

The court heard they had been drinking together when a fight broke out and Chrisjohn stabbed Malik 16 times and beat him.

Malik's body was then dragged to an area where two electricians found him.

The court heard Chrisjohn has a criminal record of assaults and he was described as having a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type personality.

With credit for time already served, Chrisjohn will spend another 6 years and 199 days in custody.