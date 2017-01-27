Attempted murder charge laid against 94-year-old in Ontario
HAMILTON — A 94-year-old Ontario man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking people with a machete.
Hamilton police say they were called to a home in Carlisle, Ont. on Wednesday evening.
There they say officers found the suspect was allegedly using a machete to attack people inside the home.
They say two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Michael Yole is charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.