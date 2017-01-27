Boy, 12, charged with arson in fire that destroyed Edmonton-area church centre

STONY PLAIN, Alta. — RCMP say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in a fire that destroyed part of an Edmonton-area church last month.

It took firefighters several hours to put out the fire at the Stony Plain Alliance Church’s family centre on Dec. 18.

No one was injured.

A police release says the boy is to appear in Stony Plain provincial court "in the near future."