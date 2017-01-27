Former New Brunswick NDP leader joins Conservatives as strategic issues director

FREDERICTON — The former leader of the NDP in New Brunswick who resigned earlier this month over party in-fighting has joined the provincial Conservative party.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says Dominic Cardy will start as the party's strategic issues director Monday.

Cardy, who was NDP leader for about five years, has said he left that party because he "cannot lead a party where a tiny minority of well-connected members refuse to accept the democratic will of the membership."

In a statement, Cardy says he worked with the Tories when they were opponents and Higgs had supported NDP-drafted legislation that reduced patronage.

He says he's eager to improve New Brunswick's education system and lower taxes in his new role with the Conservatives.