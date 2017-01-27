Government gives more time to comment on nuclear-waste bunker

OTTAWA — The public now has an extra two weeks to comment on a report on a nuclear-waste bunker proposed for near Lake Huron.

The feedback deadline is now March 6.

Groups opposed to the planned deep geologic repository had complained about the earlier February 17 deadline.

The report in question is from Ontario Power Generation, which wants to bury the waste.

The study deals with possible locations other than near Kincardine, Ont., for the storage facility.