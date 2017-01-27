Military aircraft crashes in southern Saskatchewan; two pilots safely eject

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — A spokeswoman for National Defence says two pilots have safely ejected from a military plane that crashed near a base in southern Saskatchewan.

Jessica Lamirande says a CT-156 Harvard II training aircraft crashed about 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

First responders went to the crash site and found both pilots with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lamirande says it's not know what caused the crash and there will be an investigation.

Lt. Michele Tremblay, a spokeswoman with the base, says the two pilots were an instructor and a student with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The Air Force considers the Moose Jaw base the home of military pilot training in Canada.