Quebec man gets 15 years for incest, sex assault against daughters

GATINEAU, Que. — A Quebec man convicted of incest and sexual assault charges against two of his daughters was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Jacques Roger Lesage, 79, was found guilty by a jury one week ago on four of six charges, which included incest, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The assaults in Val-des-Monts, in western Quebec, began in 1971 and ended in December 2004.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel Pennou imposed a severe sentence, giving no credibility to the man's apology.

Daughters Lucie and Nathalie said they were satisfied with the sentence.

Lesage has been incarcerated since his 2014 arrest and, with time served, has 11 years left in his sentence.

His trial heard he impregnated his daughter Lucie three times, the first when she was just 13.

Jurors found him guilty of assaults against Lucie and Nathalie.

He was acquitted in charges involving Chantal Knippenberg, a third daughter born of an extramarital affair.

The three women previously asked the court for their names to be made public so their father's would be too.

Lesage is awaiting trial in another similar case.